A Service to Honor the Anniversary of Sept. 11
The City of Lake Mills Fire Department will host a service in honor of the 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at Lake Mills Common’s Park. The public is invited to attend. There will be many services around our nation on this day to remember and honor those whose lives were lost. The City of Lake Mills Fire Department invites all to join us in our service on this day as our nation and community remembers
Pyramid City run/walk registration open
Registration is open for the Lake Mills Rotary Club’s annual Pyramid City 5k run/walk at Korth Park on Oct. 9. This year’s event will benefit the Rock River Community Clinic. The cost is $30 per person. Visit lakemillsrotaryclub.com and click on the register link.
JC Retired Area Educators to meet Sept. 9
The Jefferson County Retired Educators will meet Sept. 9 at Lindburg’s by the River, 1413 Oconomowc Ave., Watertown. The meal will have chicken as the éntree. David Hertel will conduct an Antique Roadshow. Members may bring a family herloom or a picture of an item. No jewelry or sports memorabilia.
Library Genealogy Club
The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions, useful sites for information and ways to organize. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
