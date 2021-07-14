How to submit a brief
Kids Art Yard to be held
The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills (AAGLM) will be hosting the annual Kids Art Yard during Lake Mills Arts Festival Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Commons Park. This year the Arts Alliance will be providing a t-shirt tie dying studio in the park and an opportunity to spin the wheel of good will promoting opportunities to perform good deeds and spread good will. For more information go to our website AAGLM.org.
Home garden tour July 17
Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a home garden tour on Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. There is no charge but donations are welcome. Tour map, garden descriptions, and quilt raffle tickets are available at the library and at farmers markets July 7 and 14.
Bank of Lake Mills to host food drive
The Bank of Lake Mills is hosting a food drive. All items collected will go to the Lake Mills Food Pantry and Watertown Food Pantry. Food donations can be dropped of at either Bank of Lake Mills location during normal business hours now thru July 31. Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks can be made payable to Lake Mills Food Pantry or Watertown Food Pantry.
Lake Mills High School Class of 1970 Class Reunion
The Lake Mills High Class of 1970 will be having its 50th + 1 Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 14. They have been unable to locate the following classmates. If you know their current address, please contact Jim Schmeisser at james.schmeisser@gmail.com. The classmates: Marty Bade, Nancie Bruns Malin, Larry Conley, Marianne Duner Martinelli, Paul Gerholdt, Robin Gettleman, Connie Johnson Bright, Fred Oswald, Marty Simonson, and Dennis West.
Rec Dept. discount tickets now available
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets Memorial Day thru Labor Day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Six Flags Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. ONLY for 2021 Six Flags tickets will only accept credit cards. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation for pricing info.