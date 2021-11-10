Flu vaccine clinic for children on Nov. 11The Jefferson County Health Department will be hosting a free flu vaccine clinic for school-age children Thursday, Nov. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School library computer lab. Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis and no appointment is required. Other free childhood immunizations can be obtained on site by completing this survey:https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/jchdshots or calling 920-674-7275. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Veterans Day parade, potluck slated for Nov. 12A local recognition of Veterans Day will be conducted on Friday, Nov. 12. There will be a veteran drive-by parade at the elementary school where students will display signs and cards for the veterans. The parade participants will meet at 9:30 a.m. and drive to the school. Following the parade will be a potluck meal at the American Legion building; each attendee is asked to bring a dish to share. Any veteran interested in participating in the parade should contact Don Grunewald at 608-239-8648.
Sign up for Chicago shopping trip
The Lake Mills Recreation Department will be hosting a shopping trip to Chicago’s Magnificent Mile on Saturday, Nov. 20. The deadline to register is Nov. 12; the cost is $45 for residents and $55 for non-residents. There is a maximum of 30 participants. Children younger than 16 who wish to participate must be accompanied by an adult. Visit the Lake Mills Recreation Department website to register.
Annual Cub Scout Breakfast set for Nov. 13The annual Cub Scout Pack 136 Pancake Breakfast will be Saturday, Nov. 13 at the at the American Legion Post 67. The Cub Scouts are serving from 7 to 11 a.m. This will be a carry out only breakfast. You can drive to the back Legion parking lot and be greeted by cub scouts who will take your order. Cost is $5 per ticket. Kids ages 5 and under are free. The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausages, juice, milk, coffee, and pastries.
Pop-up food pantry will be held Nov. 16
The Sunshine Pop-up Food Pantry will be open Tuesday, Nov. 16. Each month families are provided 4-5 full meal kits and additional food staples. The monthly pantry is always held the third Tuesday of the month. Need is self-determined but participants are required to live within the Lake Mills Area School District. Space is limited to 35 families. Delivery service is available for those who need it. Visit sunrisereach.org/food-services/ to sign up. For more information or to donate or volunteer, visit sunrisereach.org.
Identity theft program slated for Nov. 16
A free program about protecting your identity will be offered Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at Club 55 in the Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St. This program, in cooperation with the Lake Mills Library, will be presented by Jeff Kersten, the Agency Liaison for the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection. He will speak about identity theft and how to prevent it, including information about Fraud Alerts and Security Freezes. Pre-register for this program by signing the sign-up sheet at Club 55 or by calling the library at 920-648-2166.
Lake Mills Optimist adopt a family programThe Lake Mills Optimist Club’s Adopt a Family event is designed to help local families in need of a little extra help this holiday season. Items can be dropped off at Ace Hardware, Dollar General, Lake Mills Cleaners & Dyers, Pyramid Event Venue, Rock Lake Nutrition, Ryan’s Auto, The Parlor and TT’s Timeout. Consider lending a helping hand and donating a gift at one of the locations listed above. All donations must be new; no used gifts will be accepted. All bins will be picked up by Dec. 17. Back this year is the Amazon Gift Registry; search LM Optimists under the Baby Registry tab.
Submit your holiday happeningsDoes your organization have an event coming up for the holidays? We would like to list it in our Dec. 2 edition which will be delivered to every home and business in town. Email Lakemillsleader@hngnews.com or call 920-648-2334. Submit your event by Nov. 26 at noon.
How to submit a brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.
Early deadlines for ThanksgivingTo ensure the Leader is delivered to your homes before Thanksgiving we print a day early for the Thanksgiving week edition of Nov. 25. Deadlines for all news items, and all retail and classified advertising in The Lake Mills Leader Nov. 25 edition will be Friday, Nov. 19 at noon. All legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be noon on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Library Genealogy Club
The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions, useful sites for information and ways to organize. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
American Legion bingo is back
Bingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).