Outdoor story time begins June 17
The L.D. Fargo Public Library will be hosting a weekly outdoor story time on Fridays beginning June 17. The event will be held at Wallace Park and begin at 10 a.m. There will be stories, songs, rhymes and a take home craft. Story time is geared toward children ages 2-4 but siblings are also welcome to attend. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair.
Library hosting June 21 Memory Cafe
The L.D. Fargo Public Library, in partnership with the Running Waters Project, is hosting the monthly Memory Cafe on June 21 from 1-2:30 p.m. This month’s theme is summer, participants will talk about past vacations, enjoy ice cream and play a summer version of “Have you ever?” Memory cafés for individuals who are living with mild cognitive impairment (MCI), early-stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia and their partners. There is no charge to attend but registration is requested; to register visit www.librarymemoryproject.org or call Gerard Saylor at 920-648-2166 or email gerardsaylor@lakemills.lib.wi.us.
Crane programs slated for June 21
Stephanie Schmidt of the International Crane Foundation will be in Lake Mills on June 21 to present programs about Wisconsin Cranes to the community. She will present Cranes and Wetlands, a program for children, at Wallace Park at 2p.m.; at 5 p.m. she will present Cranes Over Wisconsin at the L.D. Fargo Library meeting room. The presentations are free and open to the public.
Aztalan summer solstice celebration set for June 21
The annual Friends of Aztalan State Park will host the summer solstice celebration marking the longest day of the year on June 21. Attendees will gather at 7 p.m. the park shelter in the second parking lot at Aztalan State Park where snacks and beverages will be served. Following a discussion of the marking of solar events at Aztalan and among the Mississippians, attendees will view the summer solstice sunset (weather permitting) at 8:35 p.m. from the large platform mound. The program is free but a Wisconsin State Park vehicle sticker (day or annual) is needed and can be purchased at the park. For more information, contact Friends Executive Director Bob Birmingham at 608-516-3421 or birmi@sbcglobal.net.
City band to perform downtown on June 22
The Lake Mills City Band will hold a free concert of the summer on June 22 at Commons Park. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. The theme of the concert will be Country and Folk. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled for June 29.
Kids yoga in the park at June 22 Market
Join Lindsey Schaub, RYT-200 Certified Yoga Instructor, for Kids Yoga in the Park starting at the June 22 Lake Mills Farmers and Artisan Market at Commons Park. The 5 p.m. session will be for children ages 4-8 years old and the 5:30 p.m. session will be for children ages 9-12. Each session is slated to last 30 minutes.
Carnival wristband vouchers on sale at the Leader office
Town and Country Days wristband vouchers are now on sale at the Lake Mills Leader office, 320 N. Main St. Vouchers are $20 at the Leader. All vouchers must be redeemed for a wristband at the carnival midway ticket booth at the time of use — Thursday and Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 1-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., and Sunday 12-4 p.m. Sales will be available until noon on Friday, June 24 and purchases are cash or check only (made out to the American Legion). The Leader will not be selling advanced ride tickets. A percentage of sales goes to the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67. The Lake Mills Leader summer hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon.
Town & Country Days Parade June 25
Legendary Lake Mills: A Chamber Main Street Organization will be sponsoring the annual Town & Country Days Parade Saturday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m. Local floats to stilt walkers and live music, a community parade with something for every family member to enjoy.
