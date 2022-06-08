Rainforests, oceans program set for June 15Learn about rainforest habitats that exist around oceans and the animals that live there at this free event. Nature’s Niche will be at Wallace Park on June 15 for a 1 p.m. event. Attendees will also learn about the human impact on the ecosystems. There will be animals on hand for people to meet. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chairs for seating. The event is part of the library summer reading program.
June 15 market to feature information about dairy farms
The June 15 Lake Mills Farmers and Artisans Market at Commons Park will feature a a demonstration of A Day in the Life of a Dairy Farmer by Hinchley’s Dairy Farm. The farm is also expected to bring a calf to the event. The market is open from 2-6 p.m.
Learning night topic for June 15 is fishKristina Pechacek and Mark Baldock with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) — fisheries management will talk about the various and unique fish species that inhabit Rock Lake. The free event will be at Korth Park beginning at 6:30 p.m. It is part of a summer series hosted by the Jefferson County Parks Department and Rock Lake Improvement Association.
Outdoor story time begins June 17The L.D. Fargo Public Library will be hosting a weekly outdoor story time on Fridays beginning June 17. The event will be held at Wallace Park and begin at 10 a.m. There will be stories, songs, rhymes and a take home craft. Story time is geared toward children ages 2-4 but siblings are also welcome to attend. Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair.
Carnival wristband vouchers on sale at the Leader officeTown and Country Days wristband vouchers are now on sale at the Lake Mills Leader office, 320 N. Main St. Vouchers are $20 at the Leader. All vouchers must be redeemed for a wristband at the carnival midway ticket booth at the time of use — Thursday and Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 1-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., and Sunday 12-4 p.m. Sales will be available until noon on Friday, June 24 and purchases are cash or check only. The Leader will not be selling advanced ride tickets. A percentage of sales goes to the Lake Mils American Legion Post 67. The Lake Mills Leader summer hours are Monday thru Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to noon.
Town & Country Days Parade June 25
Legendary Lake Mills: A Chamber Main Street Organization will be sponsoring the annual Town & Country Days Parade Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m. Local floats to stilt walkers and live music, a community parade with something for every family member to enjoy.
