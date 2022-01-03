Sen. John Jagler (R-Watertown) will be hosting mobile office hours at the L.D. Fargo Public Library on Friday, Jan. 7 from 1:30-2:15 p.m. Constituents will be able to talk to Jagler about their concerns during this time.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
Republican Party to hold Caucus
Jefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual Caucus at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6 at Carla’s Catering, 1525 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. The Agenda includes delegate approval, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Proposed resolutions may be submitted by Jan. 20 to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
