St. Patrick’s Day dinner to be held March 20St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Gabriel/St. Francis Xavier Parish center, 608 College St., will be held Sunday, March 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. An Irish meal featuring corned beef and all the fixings is $14 adults; $7 age 6–12, children 5 and under are free. Dine-in or carry-outs available.
Aztalan-Milford Cemetery Association meetings set for March 26The annual and quarterly meetings of the Aztalan-Milford Cemetery Association will be held Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. at W6922 County Road B.
Library hosting virtual craft workshop for youthThe L.D. Fargo Public Library is hosting a virtual lotus lantern craft workshop on March 31 at 1 p.m. The free workshop is open to youth ages 10-18. Registration is required to get the Zoom link. All materials will be provided and available to pick up the week of the workshop.
Reaching out respite accepting new guestsReaching out Respite is a community program that provides respite care to elderly in Lake Mills every Wednesday at the Moravian Church. The organization has volunteers that provide activities and a nurse in affiliation with Fort Atkinson Health care to assist our guests. If you are a full time caregiver for a loved one who needs a break once a week, Reaching Out Respite maybe able to help. The only charge is a nominal fee of $25 a month. If interested call, Maisie Allie, nurse for the reaching out respite at 920-723-7288
County GOP hosting March 22 candidate forumJefferson County Republican Party, together with Dodge County Republican Party, will host a forum of Republican lieutenant governor candidates on Tuesday, March 22, 6-8 p.m., at Horicon Hills Golf Club, 3000 Main St., Horicon. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
First Congregational Peanut Project returnsThe Peanut Project at First Congregational United Church of Christ has returned and meets the first and third Wednesdays each month. Work is conducted at the church, 307 W. Madison St., and begins at 8 a.m. Peanut purchase discounts are available to those who stay until the work is done. For more information contact the church at 920-648-5813.
Free community COVID-19 testing availableCommunity members can sign up for free COVID-19 testing online at https://trackbynovir.com/login. Use community code W0188 when registering. Appointments can be set up through the Lake Mills Area School District COVID-19 portal at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/families/covid-19-information.cfm. The test site is located at 322 N. Main St.
How to submit a briefNews briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.