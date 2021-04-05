How to submit a brief

News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.

Pints & Politics to hold meeting

Brian Schimming, WIBA/WISN talk radio host and longtime political strategist, will be guest speaker at Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics at Hi-Way Harry’s, Johnson Creek on Thursday, April 15: social 6 p.m.; program 6:30 p.m. Schimming is regularly on state and national media, including Sean Hannity.

Lake Mills City Band to hold rehearsals

The Lake Mills City Band will begin rehearsals for their 90th season on April 12 from 7-9 p.m. at Lake Mills High School. Socially distanced rehearsals and special masks that allow playing as well as instrument bell covers will be in use. High school students and middle school students are urged to join. Go to Lakemillscityband@gmail.com for more information.

Load comments