Optimist Club sandbox fill May 12

The Lake Mills Optimist Club will be having their annual sandbox fill for residents of Lake Mills on Wednesday, May 12 beginning at 5 p.m. Limit is three wheel barrels. Contact Aaron Kuhl at kuhlpmllc@gmail.com with name, address and location of sandbox. Rain date will be Thursday, May 13.

LMHS Show Choir auditions to be held

Lake Mills High School 2021-22 Show Choir auditions will be held May 17 and 18. Information can be found at lmmp.org or contact linda.heimstreet@lakemills.k12.iw.us.

Peanut workers needed

Peanut workdays are held the first and third Wednesdays each month in the lower level of First Congregational United Church of Christ 307 W. Madison, Lake Mills. Work starts right at 8 a.m. Hair Coverings, and face masks are required.

Recommended for you

Load comments