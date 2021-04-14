How to submit a brief

News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.

Pints & Politics to hold meeting

Brian Schimming, WIBA/WISN talk radio host and longtime political strategist, will be guest speaker at Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics at Hi-Way Harry’s, Johnson Creek on Thursday, April 15: social 6 p.m.; program 6:30 p.m. Schimming is regularly on state and national media, including Sean Hannity.

Load comments