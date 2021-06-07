How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
Cancellation policy for City Band rainouts
The City Band has a new policy this summer for concerts that are “rained out”. Rather than perform indoors, concerts that are cancelled due to inclement weather will be held the following Wednesday in the park. The remaining scheduled concert dates are: June 23, July 7, July 21, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.
Adopt a flowerbed
Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds this summer in Lake Mills Parks and public areas. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading and watering. Beds vary in size and amount of maintenance. Volunteer for short-term projects by contacting Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Rec Dept. discount tickets now available
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets Memorial Day thru Labor Day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Six Flags Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. ONLY for 2021 Six Flags tickets will only accept credit cards. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation for pricing info.