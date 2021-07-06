How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
GOP speaker July 12
William Penterman, 37th Assembly District Republican Candidate, will be featured speaker at the next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics. The event is 6:30 p.m., Monday, July 12 at Two Sisters Café, 1300 Memorial Drive, Watertown.
Kids Art Yard to be held during Art Festival
The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills (AAGLM) will be hosting the annual Kids Art Yard during Lake Mills Arts Festival Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Commons Park. This year the Arts Alliance will be providing a t-shirt tie dying studio in the park and an opportunity to spin the wheel of good will promoting opportunities to perform good deeds and spread good will. For more information go to our website AAGLM.org.
Home garden tour July 17
Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a home garden tour on Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. There is no charge but donations are welcome. Tour map, garden descriptions, and quilt raffle tickets are available at the library and at farmers markets July 7 and 14.
Rec Dept. discount tickets now available
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets Memorial Day thru Labor Day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Six Flags Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. ONLY for 2021 Six Flags tickets will only accept credit cards. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation for pricing info.