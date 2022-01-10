Library hosting story time shorts on FridaysJoin Miss Becca each Friday at 10 a.m. for L.D. Fargo Public Library virtual story time shorts. The online event is a shortened version of toddler storytime The shorts will be posted on the library’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Winter scavenger hunt at L.D. Fargo library
Children in preschool through grade 12 are invited to take part in the winter scavenger hunt at the L.D. Fargo Public Library through Jan. 29. Find all of the items for a candy prize and be entered into a book prize drawing. Check with the library circulation desk for more information.
Moravian carry-out chicken dinner set for Jan. 26The Lake Mills Moravian men’s carry-out chicken dinner will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Pickup will be from 4-6 p.m. and the cost is $10. The meal includes a chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dessert and French bread. Call 920-648-5412 to order.
Leader seeking veterans, current service membersEach year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
Republican party to hold Feb. 6 caucusJefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual Caucus at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6 at Carla’s Catering, 1525 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson. The Agenda includes delegate approval, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Proposed resolutions may be submitted by Jan. 20 to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
Early deadlines for Jan. 28 Knickerbocker showcase edition
Due to the annual Lake Mills Leader Knickerbocker festival showcase edition, deadlines for all retail and classified advertising along with all legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 27. Deadline for news items will be at noon Friday, Jan. 28.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
