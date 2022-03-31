Free community COVID-19 testing closedThe free community COVID-19 testing site at 322 N. Main St. has closed effective March 23. The decision to close the site was due to decreased local demand for the service. The Jefferson County Health Department continues to offer free PCR COVID-19 tests at its location, 1514 Annex Road in Jefferson. Call 920-674-7275 to make an appointment.
Winter parking ends April 1
The Lake Mills winter parking ordinance expires April 1. Beginning on this day, cars may park on the streets during all hours of the day.
Optimist egg hunt slated for April 16
The Lake Mills Optimist Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 16 at Commons Park. The free event begins at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to bring a basket for eggs.
Friends seeking gardens for summer tourThe Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a garden tour on Saturday, July 16. The Friends group is seeking gardeners who are willing to include their gardens on the tour. Funds raised during the garden tour will be used to sponsor programs and enrich activities at the library. Anyone interested in being on the tour should contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
RLAC hosting April 30 fundraiserThe Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St., is hosting a spring fundraising event — The Big Band Swing Dance - on Saturday, April 30. Dance lessons will be offered from 6:15-7 p.m. and live music from The Main Street Big Band will run from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available online at rocklakeac.org or stop in to the center during office hours. All proceeds go towards supporting the programming efforts of the RLAC.
