How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
Adopt a flowerbed
Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds this summer in Lake Mills Parks and public areas. Responsibilities may include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading and watering. Beds vary in size and amount of maintenance. Volunteer for short-term projects by contacting Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Junior Fisheree to be held June 5
The Lake Mills Optimist Club will hold the 21st Annual Junior Fisheree on June 5 at the Mill Pond from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with registration at the fire station. Children will have chances to win rods, reels and other prizes, participate in a variety of games and contests and be treated to root beer and hot dogs. Participants can bring their own gear, or can use the gear available at the event. More information can be found at www.lakemillsoptimists.com.
Rec Dept. discount attraction tickets available soon
The Recreation Department is offering discount tickets Memorial Day thru Labor Day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Six Flags Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. M-F 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. ONLY for 2021 Six Flags tickets will only accept credit cards. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation for pricing info.