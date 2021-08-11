How to submit a briefNews briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.
RLIA annual membership meeting set for Aug. 21Rock Lake Improvement Association’s annual membership meeting and 50th anniversary celebration is Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at Korth Park’s upper shelter. The Agenda can be found at www.rocklake.org. Learn about what the group is doing to protect the lake, meet other lake lovers and enjoy a beautiful view.
L.D. Fargo Public Library now offering extended hoursThe LD Fargo Library is expanding hours on Sept. 7. New hours are Monday — Thursday 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. All of the library is open to the public except the community room. News and updates are posted on the website and Facebook. www.lakemills.lib.wi.us www.facebook.com/ldfargo
American Legion bingo is backBingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).
Rec Dept. discount tickets now availableThe Recreation Department is offering discount tickets Memorial Day thru Labor Day for: Milwaukee County Zoo; Noah’s Ark; Six Flags Great America and Mt. Olympus. Stop in at the Rec Department office, 120 E. Lake Park Place. Monday thru Friday 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. Payments must be made by check or cash. Only for 2021 Six Flags tickets will only accept credit cards. Visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/recreation for pricing info.
Library Genealogy ClubThe Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions on what has worked in research, useful sites for information and ways to organize what is found. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Members of the group have worked on personal genealogy, as well as, projects for family and school reunions. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest.
Interested parties are welcome to drop-in to any meeting or come on a regular basis. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.