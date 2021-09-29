Oestreich retirement celebration set for Sept. 30
The community is invited to recognize Lake Mills Police Officer Troy Oestreich at a Sept. 30 retirement celebration. The event will be held in City Hall from 1-4 p.m. with a formal program at 2 p.m. Oestreich has been an officer with the local department for 26.5 years and was most recently the Community Resource Officer. His last day with the LMPD will be Oct. 2.
StoryWalk grand opening set for Oct. 1
The grand opening for the L.D. Fargo Library’s StoryWalk at Wallace Park, 675 Industrial Drive, is set for Friday, Oct. 1. Watch the story unfold while following the path in the park. Library staff will be hand from 9-11:30 a.m. and 3:30-5 p.m. with prizes, apple cider and more.
American Legion bingo Oct. 1
Bingo has resumed at The American Legion Post 67. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the 5th Fridays of those months. (Exceptions: not on Dec. 3 and Dec. 31).
LMASD Community Information Sessions
Join us for a Community Information Session to hear an update on the Lake Mills Area School District’s long-range facility plan, current needs, and potential future work. Please attend one of these sessions: Monday, Oct. 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lake Mills High School or Wednesday, Oct. 6, noon to 1 p.m. Virtual (visit www.lakemills.k12.wi.us).
Pyramid City run/walk registration open
Registration is open for the Lake Mills Rotary Club’s annual Pyramid City 5k run/walk at Korth Park on Oct. 9. This year’s event will benefit the Rock River Community Clinic. The cost is $30 per person. Visit lakemillsrotaryclub.com and click on the register link.
Community blood drive slated for Oct. 5
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Lake Mills City Hall from noon to 6 p.m. Donors need to sign up in advance by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or online at https://www.redcrossblood.org/.
Coloring contest deadline Oct. 14
The Lake Mills Leader annual Halloween coloring contest entries are due to the newspaper office by 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. Prizes will be given to the top three entries in the following age categories: 5-6, 7-8, and 9-10. The coloring page can be found in this week’s edition of the newspaper.
Witches Night Out to be held Oct. 27
Withes Night Out will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27. This will be a combined evens with the Lake Mills Main Street Program. There will be a book reading at the Commons Park Gazebo by local author, Leann Schwandt, who recently published “The Twelve Days of Halloween” followed by a costume parade that leads to trick or treating downtown Lake Mills which begins at 4 p.m.
Library Genealogy Club
The Library hosts a monthly group of genealogists that meets the 4th Wednesday of the month at noon in the FCCU Community Room. This group offers suggestions, useful sites for information and ways to organize. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Occasionally the group invites a speaker on a topic of interest. Contact Amy Lutzke at (920) 563-7790 for additional information.
How to submit a brief
News briefs are to be 50 words or less and are to only run a maximum of two times. Email to lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334.