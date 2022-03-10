Peace vigil for Ukraine set for March 11The public is invited to attend a peace vigil for Ukraine on March 11 at Commons Park. The 30-minute event, which will start at 5:30 p.m., will include a welcome, moment of silence and walk.
Pie sale March 14 to benefit libraryThe Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will be sponsoring a pie sale March 14 at the library, 120 E. Madison St., from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Pies will be sold for $10 each; proceeds benefit the library.
Library hosting March 15 Memory CafeThe L.D. Fargo Public Library will host a March 15 Memory Cafe from 1-2:30 p.m. Memory Cafe is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. The theme will be Music Through the Decades; attendees will explore popular music and artists from the past 70 years and be able to share personal stories about their favorite music. Masks are requested. Register online at librarymemoryproject.org/events or by calling 920-648-2166.
Virtual school board candidate forum March 16Lake Mills Citizen Advocates for Public Education (CAPE) will host a virtual forum for the four Lake Mills School Board candidates on March 16 beginning at 7 p.m. The forum will be live-streamed on the city’s cable channel, 993 on Spectrum, and the city’s YouTube channel at https://www.facebook.com/lakemillstv. The forum will be available to watch on those two platforms and on the CAPE Facebook page after it has been conducted.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner to be held March 20St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at St. Gabriel/St. Francis Xavier Parish center, 608 College St., will be held Sunday, March 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. An Irish meal featuring corned beef and all the fixings is $14 adults; $7 age 6–12, children 5 and under are free. Dine-in or carry-outs available.
Wiedenfeld, Boelter open house set for March 20Lake Mills School Board candidates Sheena Wiedenfeld and Maureen “Mo” Kennedy Boelter will host an open house on March 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lake Mills American Legion Post 67, 129 S. Main St. Attendees will be able to meet the candidates and ask them questions during this time.
Reaching out respite accepting new guestsReaching out Respite is a community program that provides respite care to elderly in Lake Mills every Wednesday at the Moravian Church. The organization has volunteers that provide activities and a nurse in affiliation with Fort Atkinson Health care to assist our guests. If you are a full time caregiver for a loved one who needs a break once a week, Reaching Out Respite maybe able to help. The only charge is a nominal fee of $25 a month. If interested call, Maisie Allie, nurse for the reaching out respite at 920-723-7288
County GOP hosting March 22 candidate forumJefferson County Republican Party, together with Dodge County Republican Party, will host a forum of Republican lieutenant governor candidates on Tuesday, March 22, 6-8 p.m., at Horicon Hills Golf Club, 3000 Main St., Horicon. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
First Congregational Peanut Project returns
The Peanut Project at First Congregational United Church of Christ has returned and meets the first and third Wednesdays each month. Work is conducted at the church, 307 W. Madison St., and begins at 8 a.m. Peanut purchase discounts are available to those who stay until the work is done. For more information contact the church at 920-648-5813.
Free community COVID-19 testing available
Community members can sign up for free COVID-19 testing online at https://trackbynovir.com/login. Use community code W0188 when registering. Appointments can be set up through the Lake Mills Area School District COVID-19 portal at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us/families/covid-19-information.cfm. The test site is located at 322 N. Main St.
