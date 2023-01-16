Future Freshman Night at LMHS

Lake Mills High School invites you and your 8th grader to our annual Future Freshmen Night on Mon. Jan. 23. The program begins with an Activities Fair from 5:45 – 6:25 p.m. in the high school commons. There will be a presentation from LMHS staff and administration in the auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a tour of the building and our elective classes. We are excited to show students and families of the Class of 2027 the academic offerings, extracurricular activities, and building facilities that Lake Mills High School has to offer! For more information, please contact the high school at 920-648-2355 ext. 308.