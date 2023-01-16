Lake Mills High School invites you and your 8th grader to our annual Future Freshmen Night on Mon. Jan. 23. The program begins with an Activities Fair from 5:45 – 6:25 p.m. in the high school commons. There will be a presentation from LMHS staff and administration in the auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m., followed by a tour of the building and our elective classes. We are excited to show students and families of the Class of 2027 the academic offerings, extracurricular activities, and building facilities that Lake Mills High School has to offer! For more information, please contact the high school at 920-648-2355 ext. 308.
Town of Lake Mills Open House Jan. 24
The Town of Lake Mills, Town Hall Facilities Committee invite the public to an Open House on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Lake Mills Town Hall, 1111 South Main Street, Lake Mills. To view conceptual plans for a proposed Town Hall Facility. Any questions can be directed to the Town Clerk at townoflakemillsclerk@gmail.com or 920-648-5867
Optimist to hold Tri-Star Basketball Contest
The Lake Mills Optimist Club is hosting the Tri Star Basketball Contest Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Lake Mills Elementary School gym. The competition is free and open to all kids ages eight through 13. Participants will show off their skills while passing, shooting and dribbling their way through the competition. The top participant in each age bracket will receive a trophy and qualify for the State Championship. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., and the competition begins at 11:30 a.m. A pizza party will follow the contest.
Jefferson County Republican Party
Jefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual Caucus at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 in the Community Room of Watertown Public Library, 100 S Water St., Watertown. The Agenda includes delegate approval, officer elections, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Proposed resolutions may be submitted by Jan. 19 to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
Trinity Lutheran youth super sub sale
Get your subs for the big game at the Trinity Youth Super Sub Sale on Feb. 12. A Sub meal includes hoagie sub with roast beef, turkey or ham, choice of American or Provolone cheese, individually portioned condiments, chips, and a cookie. Order online by Feb. 8 at TrinityLM.com/subs. Pickup for the subs is from 9 a.m. to Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church 346 Pine St. Lake Mills.
Howto submit a news brief
