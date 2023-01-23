Optimist to hold Tri-Star Basketball Contest

The Lake Mills Optimist Club is hosting the Tri Star Basketball Contest Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Lake Mills Elementary School gym. The competition is free and open to all kids ages eight through 13. Participants will show off their skills while passing, shooting and dribbling their way through the competition. The top participant in each age bracket will receive a trophy and qualify for the State Championship. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., and the competition begins at 11:30 a.m. A pizza party will follow the contest.