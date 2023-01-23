The Lake Mills Optimist Club is hosting the Tri Star Basketball Contest Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Lake Mills Elementary School gym. The competition is free and open to all kids ages eight through 13. Participants will show off their skills while passing, shooting and dribbling their way through the competition. The top participant in each age bracket will receive a trophy and qualify for the State Championship. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., and the competition begins at 11:30 a.m. A pizza party will follow the contest.
Oak Hill Cemetery Association to meet Feb. 5
The annual meeting of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association of Waterloo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The meeting will be held at 251 Goehl Road, Waterloo. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
Jefferson County Republican Party
Jefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual Caucus at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 in the Community Room of Watertown Public Library, 100 S Water St., Watertown. The Agenda includes delegate approval, officer elections, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Proposed resolutions may be submitted by Jan. 19 to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
Trinity Lutheran youth super sub sale
Get your subs for the big game at the Trinity Youth Super Sub Sale on Feb. 12. A Sub meal includes hoagie sub with roast beef, turkey or ham, choice of American or Provolone cheese, individually portioned condiments, chips, and a cookie. Order online by Feb. 8 at TrinityLM.com/subs. Pickup for the subs is from 9 a.m. to Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church 346 Pine St. Lake Mills.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.