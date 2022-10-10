Public invited to AAGLM meeting at Fire Station

The public is invited to attend the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills membership meeting on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills Fire Station,120 Veterans Lane, Lake Mills. Join a private tour through the Fire Station, live demonstrations and definition of firefighter gear. Award-winning author, Greg Renz, will read from his book Beneath the Flames. Learn about future Arts Alliance events such as glazing bowls for the February “Souper Bowl”, a “Spring Showcase” and “Picture Lake Mills” Community Photo Project. Light refreshments will be served. Parking is restricted on the east side of the fire station.