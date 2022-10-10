The public is invited to attend the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills membership meeting on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills Fire Station,120 Veterans Lane, Lake Mills. Join a private tour through the Fire Station, live demonstrations and definition of firefighter gear. Award-winning author, Greg Renz, will read from his book Beneath the Flames. Learn about future Arts Alliance events such as glazing bowls for the February “Souper Bowl”, a “Spring Showcase” and “Picture Lake Mills” Community Photo Project. Light refreshments will be served. Parking is restricted on the east side of the fire station.
Moravian Market Day October 15
The Lake Mills Moravian Church Moravian Women will hold their annual Moravian Market Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 301 College St., Lake Mills. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, they will be serving their traditional Swiss Steak dinner in the church’s Fellowship Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with carry-outs available as well. Tickets are $10 for dine-in or carry-out and can be purchased at the door. There will be a Silent Auction with a variety of baskets and other items to bid on. In addition, delicious caramels and other homemade candy, bakery, produce, crafts, and Moravian-themed items will be available for purchase. This event is open to the public—all are welcome! Market Day is the Moravian Women’s big fundraising event for the year. Proceeds go to support ministries of our church as well as local, national, and international missions.
Friends of the Library Annual Meeting
The public is invited to the annual meeting of the Friends of the Library on Monday, Oct. 17: potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m., business meeting at 6:30 p.m., and cooking demo at 7 p.m. by Jason and Beth Dunn—Bia Food Company and Crawfish Junction. Plates, utensils, and beverages will be provided.
Ecological response to climate change: Lessons from the past
Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. L.D. Fargo Library will be hosting Badger Talks with UW-Madison’s John Williams, Chair of the Department of Geology, for a talk on historical ecological response to global warming. Presented by @BadgerTalks and streamed online via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/events/ 830819781229876
Tyranena Ladies Club to meet Oct. 20
Tyranena Ladies Club will have their Oct. 20 meeting at Daydream Believer Books. Social time is 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. New members and guests are always welcome. For more information call Sue at 920-723-0366.
Tyranena Ladies Club to host Style Show Oct. 27
Tyranena Ladies Club will host their annual style show on Oct. 27 at City Hall. Tickets are $15, can be purchased from any TLC member and include light appetizers and dessert. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the style show starting at 7 p.m. Nine boutiques are represented with over 100 garments, wine and water available for purchase, and raffle items to bid on.
National Honor Society to host Veterans Day
The Lake Mills High School Chapter of National Honor Society would like to invite area veterans and Lake Mills community members to our Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 11. The assembly will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the upper gym of Lake Mills High School. We ask that you arrive shortly before 9: 30 a.m. to avoid any congestion of our students entering the gym. The program will conclude at approximately 10 a.m. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the veterans of our community and show our appreciation for their service. We ask any veteran who would like to attend to please contact Carmen Weldon, NHS advisor, atcarmen.weldon@lakemills.k12.wi.usor (920) 648-2355 ext. 351 by Tuesday, Nov. 1.
