Tyranena Ladies Club will have their Oct. 20 meeting at Daydream Believer Books. Social time is 6 p.m. with the meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. New members and guests are always welcome. For more information call Sue at 920-723-0366.
Rosary to be prayed at the park
The Rosary will be prayed in Commons Park on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12:30 p.m. There will be prayer for peace and for the family. All are welcome to stand in solidarity either in prayer or in silence.
Tyranena Ladies Club to host Style Show Oct. 27
Tyranena Ladies Club will host their annual style show on Oct. 27 at City Hall. Tickets are $15, can be purchased from any TLC member and include light appetizers and dessert. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the style show starting at 7 p.m. Nine boutiques are represented with over 100 garments, wine and water available for purchase, and raffle items to bid on.
Scott Skalitzky Memorial Plow Day Oct. 29
The 13th annual Scott Skalitzky Memorial Plow Day will occur Saturday, Oct. 29. The tradition of plow day benefits The Scott Skalitzky Memorial Scholarship Fund. The event is in memory of Scott, and it benefits 4-H and FFA members in Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, and Waukesha counties. The event will be held at N8733 County Road O, Waterloo. Plowing will start at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1. At 2 p.m. a vintage tractor parade followed by a raffle and a BBQ with rib eye steak or chicken at 5 p.m. A child’s plate will be available. The auction will follow with a wide variety of donated items.
National Honor Society to host Veterans Day
The Lake Mills High School Chapter of National Honor Society would like to invite area veterans and Lake Mills community members to our Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 11. The assembly will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the upper gym of Lake Mills High School. We ask that you arrive shortly before 9: 30 a.m. to avoid any congestion of our students entering the gym. The program will conclude at approximately 10 a.m. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the veterans of our community and show our appreciation for their service. We ask any veteran who would like to attend to please contact Carmen Weldon, NHS advisor, at carmen.weldon@lakemills.k12.wi.us or (920) 648-2355 ext. 351 by Tuesday, Nov. 1.
