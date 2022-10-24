Tyranena Ladies Club to host Style Show Oct. 27

Tyranena Ladies Club will host their annual style show on Oct. 27 at City Hall. Tickets are $15, can be purchased from any TLC member and include light appetizers and dessert. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the style show starting at 7 p.m. Nine boutiques are represented with over 100 garments, wine and water available for purchase, and raffle items to bid on.