Tyranena Ladies Club will host their annual style show on Oct. 27 at City Hall. Tickets are $15, can be purchased from any TLC member and include light appetizers and dessert. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the style show starting at 7 p.m. Nine boutiques are represented with over 100 garments, wine and water available for purchase, and raffle items to bid on.
Scott Skalitzky Memorial Plow Day Oct. 29
The 13th annual Scott Skalitzky Memorial Plow Day will occur Saturday, Oct. 29. The tradition of plow day benefits The Scott Skalitzky Memorial Scholarship Fund. The event is in memory of Scott, and it benefits 4-H and FFA members in Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, and Waukesha counties. The event will be held at N8733 County Road O, Waterloo. Plowing will start at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1. At 2 p.m. a vintage tractor parade followed by a raffle and a BBQ with rib eye steak or chicken at 5 p.m. A child’s plate will be available. The auction will follow with a wide variety of donated items.
City-wide trick or treating Oct. 31
City-wide trick or treating will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Those who are trick or treating are reminded to take safety precautions due to the dark conditions of night hours.
Election Day Chili Supper Nov. 8
The community is invited to the Lake Mills United Methodist Church on Tues. Nov. 8 to drive up and carry out chili and sides for only $7. Serving will start at 4:30 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m. or until gone. The United Methodist church is located at 271 Prospect St. in Lake Mills.
