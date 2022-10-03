Soybean Test Plot Donor Appreciation Day 

The Lake Mills High School FFA will be holding a Soybean Test Plot Donor Appreciation Day on Monday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Lake Mills FFA Test Plot site, located east of Lake Mills at W6703 Hwy. B. Lake Mills FFA Alumni members and area farmers are invited to attend. Attendees will have an opportunity to observe the different varieties of soybeans in this year's test plot. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided.