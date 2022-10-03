The Lake Mills High School FFA will be holding a Soybean Test Plot Donor Appreciation Day on Monday, Oct. 10 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Lake Mills FFA Test Plot site, located east of Lake Mills at W6703 Hwy. B. Lake Mills FFA Alumni members and area farmers are invited to attend. Attendees will have an opportunity to observe the different varieties of soybeans in this year's test plot. Hot dogs and snacks will be provided.
Public invited to AAGLM meeting at Fire Station
The public is invited to attend the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills membership meeting on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills Fire Station,120 Veterans Lane, Lake Mills. Join a private tour through the Fire Station, live demonstrations and definition of firefighter gear. Award-winning author, Greg Renz, will read from his book Beneath the Flames. Learn about future Arts Alliance events such as glazing bowls for the February "Souper Bowl", a "Spring Showcase” and "Picture Lake Mills" Community Photo Project. Light refreshments will be served. Parking is restricted on the east side of the fire station.
Friends of the Library Annual Meeting
The public is invited to the annual meeting of the Friends of the Library on Monday, Oct. 17: potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m., business meeting at 6:30 p.m., and cooking demo at 7 p.m. by Jason and Beth Dunn - Bia Food Company and Crawfish Junction. Plates, utensils, and beverages will be provided.
Ecological response to climate change: Lessons from the past
Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. L.D. Fargo Library will be hosting Badger Talks with UW-Madison’s John Williams, Chair of the Department of Geology, for a talk on historical ecological response to global warming. Presented by @BadgerTalks and streamed online via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/events/830819781229876
Witches Night Out to be held Oct. 26
Downtown Lake Mills will be filled with costumed children trick-or-treating at local businesses on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. Participating locations will display an official Witches’ Night Out poster in their window. Some local businesses will also be set up on the Lake Street side of Commons Park to join in the candy giveaways!
Lake Mills Food Pantry new hours
The Lake Mills Food Pantry has changed its hours to better serve the community. Open Tuesday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and on Thursday’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.