LM High School Autumn Concert Nov. 17

The Lake Mills High School Orchestra Autumn concert is on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in the Lake Mills High School Auditorium. Pop Strings (select ensemble) and the String Orchestra will perform works by Khatchaturian, Led Zeppelin, Danny Elfman, Music from Wicked, and more. Mrs. Angela Schmidt directs the ensembles. The concert has Free Admission. For those also attending parent-teacher conferences, the concert will conclude by 7:30 p.m.