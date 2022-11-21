Breakfast with Santa tickets sold at Lake Mills Market
Members of Tyranena Ladies Club will be selling Breakfast With Santa tickets at Lake Mills Market from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 19 and on Dec. 3. Tickets are also available at the service desk. Don’t have little ones anymore Purchase a ticket to be donated to elementary school students.
LM Middle School Winter Concert Night Dec. 1
The Lake Mills Middle School music ensembles will present their winter concerts on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in the Lake Mills Middle School Gymnasium. 5th and 6th grade Ensembles are at 6 p.m. 7th and 8th grade Ensembles are at 7:15 p.m. The Music Ensemble Directors are: 5th and 6th grade Choirs: Mrs. Kayla Krizek. 5-8th grade Orchestras: Mrs. Angela Schmidt. 7-8th grade Choirs: Mrs. Linda Heimstreet. 5-8th grade Bands: Mr. Brad Klotz. Both concerts have Free Admission.
Cookie Walk returns
The annual cookie walk is back. Hosted by St. Gabriel Archangel Parish CCW, the event will run from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. Francis Xavier Parish Center, 608 College Street in Lake Mills. Attendees can choose from a wide assortment of homemade Christmas cookies and candies sold by the pound.
L.D. Fargo Library welcomes author
The Lake Mills Library, 120 E. Madison St., is pleased to welcome Maggie Ginsberg, author of Still True, a novel set in small town Wisconsin, on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. The public is invited to meet Maggie and hear her read from her recently released book.
