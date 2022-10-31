LMHS to Perform Annie Nov. 4-6

Lake Mills High School performances of Annie will be Nov. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School Auditorium and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:30 pm. Box office hours: Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2-6 p.m. and one hour before show Purchase tickets by stopping by the LMHS Auditorium Lobby or by calling 920-648-2355 x332 during box office hours. Or email lmhsmusical@gmail.com. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and children under 18.