Lake Mills High School performances of Annie will be Nov. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School Auditorium and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:30 pm. Box office hours: Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2-6 p.m. and one hour before show Purchase tickets by stopping by the LMHS Auditorium Lobby or by calling 920-648-2355 x332 during box office hours. Or email lmhsmusical@gmail.com. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for seniors and children under 18.
Pie Sale on Election Day
Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will hold a pie bake sale on Tuesday, Nov. 8 (Election Day) at the library to raise funds for library programs. Sale begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until all pies have been sold. Cost: $10 per pie.
Election Day Chili Supper Nov. 8
The community is invited to the Lake Mills United Methodist Church on Tues. Nov. 8 to drive up and carry out chili and sides for only $7. Serving will start at 4:30 p.m. and continue until 7 p.m. or until gone. The United Methodist church is located at 271 Prospect St. in Lake Mills.
LMHS National Honor Society to hold Veterans Day assembly
The Lake Mills High School Chapter of National Honor Society would like to invite area veterans and Lake Mills community members to our Veterans Day assembly on Friday, Nov. 11. The assembly will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the upper gym of Lake Mills High School. We ask that you arrive shortly before 9:30 a.m. to avoid any congestion of our students entering the gym. The program will conclude at approximately 10 a.m. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the veterans of our community and show our appreciation for their service.
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.