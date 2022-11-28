Breakfast with Santa tickets sold at Lake Mills Market
Members of Tyranena Ladies Club will be selling Breakfast With Santa tickets at Lake Mills Market from 10 a.m. to noon now thru Dec. 3. Tickets are also available at the service desk. Don’t have little ones anymore purchase a ticket to be donated to elementary school students.
LM Middle School Winter Concert Night Dec. 1
The Lake Mills Middle School music ensembles will present their winter concerts on Thursday, Dec. 1 in the Lake Mills Middle School Gymnasium. 5th and 6th grade Ensembles are at 6 p.m. 7th and 8th grade Ensembles are at 7:15 p.m. The Music Ensemble Directors are: 5th and 6th grade Choirs: Mrs. Kayla Krizek. 5-8th grade Orchestras: Mrs. Angela Schmidt. 7-8th grade Choirs: Mrs. Linda Heimstreet. 5-8th grade Bands: Mr. Brad Klotz. Both concerts have Free Admission.
Classic Christmas Tree Lighting
Friday, Dec. 2 the magic begins with a tree lighting ceremony 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Commons Park, followed by the arrival of Santa.
Lake Mills Winter Market
The Lake Mills Winter Market will be held at the Lake Middle School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be 70+ vendors; arts, crafts, bakery, concessions & more. Free entertainment, free parking, free admission.
Cookie Walk returns
The annual cookie walk is back. Hosted by St. Gabriel Archangel Parish CCW, the event will run from 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at St. Francis Xavier Parish Center, 608 College Street in Lake Mills. Attendees can choose from a wide assortment of homemade Christmas cookies and candies sold by the pound.
Trinity Youth Brat Sale
Going to the Winter Market? Stop by the Trinity Youth Brat Sale. Get your Hot dogs, Brats, fresh cinnamon rolls, chips, and drinks. Support the kids going to the National Youth Gathering in 2024. Winter Market is at the Middle School on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Rock Lake Activity Center Tour of Homes this Saturday
The Rock Lake Activity Center, along with their sponsors, are pleased to announce the 2022 Holiday Tour of Homes. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m - p.m. Tickets are $20 each and are available online at www.rocklakeac.org or stop by the RLAC at 229 Fremont Street during business hours to purchase yours. Proceeds from this event will benefit the efforts of the Rock Lake Activity Center. The L.D.Fargo library will also be included in this tour.
London Moravian Church Cookie Walk
After a two year break due to Covid-19, the London Moravian Church, , Cambridge annual cookie walk will be held Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The cookies will be sold by the pound. The cooke walk will be held at the Amundson Center Senior Room in Cambridge.
Lake Mills Light & Water Holiday Toy Drive
The Lake Mills Light & Water along with the Lake Mills Optimist Club will be holding a Holiday Toy Drive now through Dec. 16. Bring a new and unwrapped toy for children ages ranging from 1 to 18 and get two strings of LED holiday lights. Toys can be dropped off at Lake Mills Light & Water, 155 S. Industrial Drive between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. For more information call 920-648-4026.
L.D. Fargo Library welcomes author
The Lake Mills Library, 120 E. Madison St., is pleased to welcome Maggie Ginsberg, author of Still True, a novel set in small town Wisconsin, on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. The public is invited to meet Maggie and hear her read from her recently released book.
Lake Mills Blood drive set for Dec. 6
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive Dec. 6 at the Lake Mills Municipal Building, 200 Water Street. Appointments are available from Noon-6 p.m. To make an appointment visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/ and search by zip code or call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-723-2767).
Meals on Wheels drivers invited to coffee
All volunteer drivers for Meals on Wheels are invited to the annual coffee social at St. Francis Catholic Church Parish Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m.
A Live Nativity Dec. 23
The Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E Prospect St., Lake Mills, would like to invite the public to our annual presentation of “A Live Nativity” Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 to 7:30 pm
Lake Mills City Band to perform holiday concert
Join the Lake Mills City Band for a FREE holiday concert, Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School auditorium.
Saferide program to be offered New Year’s Eve
The Saferide program will be offered New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Rides will be from home to participating locations only and from sponsored location to sponsored location only. Location information will be available and posted by Dec. 8. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to TT’s Timeout 107 S. Main Street.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
Leader office early deadlines
Due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, deadlines for all news items, and all retail and classified advertising in The Lake Mills Leader Dec. 29 & Jan. 5 editions will be Friday, Dec. 23 & Dec. 30 at noon. All legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be noon on Thurs., Dec. 22 & Thurs.,Dec. 29. The Lake Mills Leader office will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
