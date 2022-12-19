Due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, deadlines for all news items, and all retail and classified advertising in The Lake Mills Leader Dec. 29 & Jan. 5 editions will be Friday, Dec. 23 & Dec. 30 at noon. All legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be noon on Thurs., Dec. 22 & Thurs., Dec. 29. The Lake Mills Leader office will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
A Live Nativity Dec. 23
The Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E Prospect St., Lake Mills, would like to invite the public to our annual presentation of “A Live Nativity” Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills City Band to perform holiday concert
Join the Lake Mills City Band for a FREE holiday concert, Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School auditorium.
Saferide program to be offered New Year’s Eve
The Saferide program will be offered New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Rides will be from home to participating locations only and from sponsored location to sponsored location only. Location information is available now. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to TT’s Timeout 107 S. Main Street.
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.