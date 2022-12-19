Leader office early deadlines

Due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, deadlines for all news items, and all retail and classified advertising in The Lake Mills Leader Dec. 29 & Jan. 5 editions will be Friday, Dec. 23 & Dec. 30 at noon. All legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be noon on Thurs., Dec. 22 & Thurs., Dec. 29. The Lake Mills Leader office will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.