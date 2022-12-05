Lake Mills Light & Water Holiday Toy Drive

The Lake Mills Light & Water along with the Lake Mills Optimist Club will be holding a Holiday Toy Drive now through Dec. 16. Bring a new and unwrapped toy for children ages ranging from 1 to 18 and get two strings of LED holiday lights. Toys can be dropped off at Lake Mills Light & Water, 155 S. Industrial Drive between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. For more information call 920-648-4026.