The Lake Mills Light & Water along with the Lake Mills Optimist Club will be holding a Holiday Toy Drive now through Dec. 16. Bring a new and unwrapped toy for children ages ranging from 1 to 18 and get two strings of LED holiday lights. Toys can be dropped off at Lake Mills Light & Water, 155 S. Industrial Drive between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. For more information call 920-648-4026.
A Live Nativity Dec. 23
The Lake Mills United Methodist Church, 271 E Prospect St., Lake Mills, would like to invite the public to our annual presentation of “A Live Nativity” Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 to 7:30 pm
Lake Mills City Band to perform holiday concert
Join the Lake Mills City Band for a FREE holiday concert, Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School auditorium.
Saferide program to be offered New Year’s Eve
The Saferide program will be offered New Year’s Eve from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Rides will be from home to participating locations only and from sponsored location to sponsored location only. Location information will be available and posted by Dec. 8. Donations can be mailed or dropped off to TT’s Timeout 107 S. Main Street.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
Leader office early deadlines
Due to the Christmas and New Years holidays, deadlines for all news items, and all retail and classified advertising in The Lake Mills Leader Dec. 29 & Jan. 5 editions will be Friday, Dec. 23 & Dec. 30 at noon. All legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be noon on Thurs., Dec. 22 & Thurs.,Dec. 29. The Lake Mills Leader office will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2.
