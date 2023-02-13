Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics to feature Supreme Court candidates

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates, Judge Jennifer Dorow and Justice Daniel Kelly, will be featured speakers at the next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics. The event will be 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17 at Fairview Sports Bar & Grill – Back Room, 711 W. Racine Street, Jefferson. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.