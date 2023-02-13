Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics to feature Supreme Court candidates
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates, Judge Jennifer Dorow and Justice Daniel Kelly, will be featured speakers at the next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics. The event will be 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17 at Fairview Sports Bar & Grill – Back Room, 711 W. Racine Street, Jefferson. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
Lake Mills FFA Alumni Card Party & Silent Auction Fundraiser
On Sunday, Feb. 19, the Lake Mills FFA Alumni will be holding its Annual Card Party & Silent Auction Fundraiser for the Lake Mills High School FFA, in the Lake Mills High School Commons. The event kicks off National FFA Week, and all proceeds directly benefit Lake Mills High School FFA student scholarships and activities. Registration and silent auction bidding begins at 12 p.m. Card playing starts at 12:30 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee for card playing and a light lunch/snacks are provided.
Smartphone Photo Workshop at the LD Fargo Library
The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills is sponsoring a workshop on how to take artistic photos with your smartphone. The workshop is open to the public and includes instruction on what makes a good photo as well as hands on use of a smartphone to create the best finished photo possible. The cost is $10 for AAGLM members or $35 which includes membership. For more information and to preregister, visit the Calendar of Events on the AAGLM website www.aaglm.org. The workshop will be held 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 25.
Wetland Assn. presents program at Hoard Historical Museum
The Lake Koshkonong Wetland Association invites the public to a program presented by Marilee Lee, Museum Director of the Hoard Historical Museum, Fort Atkinson on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. The program, “History of the Water We Live On,” will review many interesting aspects of the history of Lake Koshkonong. Following the program, the museum will be open to enjoy the exhibits. Admission is free. Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson.
Lake Mills Area School District hosting online enrollment 4-5 year olds
The Lake Mills Area School District is hosting online enrollment for 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) and 5-year-old kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year! Student Enrollment began Feb. 1 and ends March 10. Lake Mills children who are 4 years old (on or before Sept. 1) are eligible to enroll in our half-day 4K program and children who are 5 years old (on or before Sept. 1) are eligible to enroll in our full-day 5-year-old kindergarten. To enroll your 4- or 5-year-old child, visit our district website at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us and select Student Enrollment. Any questions call April Driver at 920-648-2215 ext. 366 or April.Driver@lakemills.k12.wi.us.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.