"Souper Bowl" fundraiser to be held Feb. 5

The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills will once again hold its “Souper Bowl” fundraiser on Feb. 5, at the Parish Center, St. Francis Xavier, 608 College Street. Funds raised will be donated to agencies in Lake Mills that support those who experience food scarcity. The event includes delicious soup in one-of-a kind bowls that you can keep, in addition to rolls, beverage, and homemade desserts, all for $15. A raffle will also be held, including many works by area artists. Soup Donors are: Café on the Park, Chef Jason Dunn, Culvers of Lake Mills, The Grist, The Hub, Kroghville Oasis, Lake Mills Market, Pyramid, and Sunshine Brewery. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at the door. Bring your friends, your appetite and enjoy this “Souper Bowl” event!