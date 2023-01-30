The Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills will once again hold its “Souper Bowl” fundraiser on Feb. 5, at the Parish Center, St. Francis Xavier, 608 College Street. Funds raised will be donated to agencies in Lake Mills that support those who experience food scarcity. The event includes delicious soup in one-of-a kind bowls that you can keep, in addition to rolls, beverage, and homemade desserts, all for $15. A raffle will also be held, including many works by area artists. Soup Donors are: Café on the Park, Chef Jason Dunn, Culvers of Lake Mills, The Grist, The Hub, Kroghville Oasis, Lake Mills Market, Pyramid, and Sunshine Brewery. Tickets may be purchased the day of the event at the door. Bring your friends, your appetite and enjoy this “Souper Bowl” event!
Oak Hill Cemetery Association to meet Feb. 5
The annual meeting of the Oak Hill Cemetery Association of Waterloo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The meeting will be held at 251 Goehl Road, Waterloo. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
Jefferson County Republican Party
Jefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual Caucus at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 in the Community Room of Watertown Public Library, 100 S Water St., Watertown. The Agenda includes delegate approval, officer elections, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote. Proposed resolutions may be submitted by Jan. 19 to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.
Trinity Lutheran youth super sub sale
Get your subs for the big game at the Trinity Youth Super Sub Sale on Feb. 12. A Sub meal includes hoagie sub with roast beef, turkey or ham, choice of American or Provolone cheese, individually portioned condiments, chips, and a cookie. Order online by Feb. 8 at TrinityLM.com/subs. Pickup for the subs is from 9 a.m. to Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church 346 Pine St. Lake Mills.
Free Community Lunch to be offered Feb. 15
There will be a free community lunch held Feb. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St., Lake Mills. Enjoy a free lunch and visit with neighbors, also a chance to win a door prize. Glenn's Catering of Watertown will be offering two soups, chicken and dumpling or potato, ham and cheese or roast beef sandwich, cookie, coffee, water and milk.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.