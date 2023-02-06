Get your subs for the big game at the Trinity Youth Super Sub Sale on Feb. 12. A Sub meal includes hoagie sub with roast beef, turkey or ham, choice of American or Provolone cheese, individually portioned condiments, chips, and a cookie. Order online by Feb. 8 at TrinityLM.com/subs. Pickup for the subs is from 9 a.m. to Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church 346 Pine St. Lake Mills.
Free Community Lunch to be offered Feb. 15
There will be a free community lunch held Feb. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St., Lake Mills. Enjoy a free lunch and visit with neighbors, also a chance to win a door prize. Glenn’s Catering of Watertown will be offering two soups, chicken and dumpling or potato, ham and cheese or roast beef sandwich, cookie, coffee, water and milk.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.