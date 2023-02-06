Trinity Lutheran youth super sub sale Feb. 12

Get your subs for the big game at the Trinity Youth Super Sub Sale on Feb. 12. A Sub meal includes hoagie sub with roast beef, turkey or ham, choice of American or Provolone cheese, individually portioned condiments, chips, and a cookie. Order online by Feb. 8 at TrinityLM.com/subs. Pickup for the subs is from 9 a.m. to Noon at Trinity Lutheran Church 346 Pine St. Lake Mills.