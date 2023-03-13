The Half Circle Women’s Group invites the public to their annual Chicken ala King dinner on Wednesday, March 22, from 4:30-7 p.m. This event will take place at the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 307 W. Madison Street, Lake Mills. Tickets are $10 and sold at Daydream Books & Gifts, any church member, or at the door. You are welcome to eat your take-out “in” with tables set up in Seward Hall.
Veterans invited to meet and talk
Veterans are invited for free coffee the 1st and 3rd Friday of every month at 322 N. Main Street, Suite A, Lake Mills, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. This is a safe place for veterans to meet and talk about anything and everything with other veterans. Also consider joining us for a Saturday morning veterans gathering from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant beginning on April 1.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
