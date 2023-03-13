Turkey Ala King Dinner March 22

The Half Circle Women’s Group invites the public to their annual Chicken ala King dinner on Wednesday, March 22, from 4:30-7 p.m. This event will take place at the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 307 W. Madison Street, Lake Mills. Tickets are $10 and sold at Daydream Books & Gifts, any church member, or at the door. You are welcome to eat your take-out “in” with tables set up in Seward Hall.