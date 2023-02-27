The CCW Annual Soup Supper is returning! Thursday, March 2, serving from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catechetical Center located at 608 College Street. This is a community service and community building event. There is no cost. We will be featuring nine different soups as well as macaroni and cheese for those who aren’t soup lovers. And we have desserts to top off the meal.
Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics to meet March 2
The next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics will feature Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman, Brian Schimming. The event will be Thursday, March 2 at Milford Hills, W5670 French Road, Johnson Creek: 6 p.m. social; 7 p.m. program. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
Online enrollment ending soon for 4-5 yr olds
The Lake Mills Area School District is hosting online enrollment for 4-year-old kindergarten (4K) and 5-year-old kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year! Student Enrollment ends March 10. Lake Mills children who are 4 years old (on or before Sept. 1) are eligible to enroll in our half-day 4K program and children who are 5 years old (on or before Sept. 1) are eligible to enroll in our full-day 5-year-old kindergarten. To enroll your 4- or 5-year-old child, visit our district website at https://www.lakemills.k12.wi.us and select Student Enrollment. Any questions call April Driver at 920-648-2215 ext. 366 or April.Driver@lakemills.k12.wi.us.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet
The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #67 will be having their regular meeting on March 9, at 3 p.m. at. the Legion Post, 129 S. Main Street. Bring in your hours for Department this month and will have more information on our Badger Girls. If needing a ride call Bea 920-648-8424.
Upcoming book discussions to be held at library
"The Lioness" by Chris Bohjalian will be discussed at the book group meetings at L.D. Fargo Public Library on March 9 at 1 p.m. and March 14 at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Copies of the book are available at the checkout desk.
Friends of the Library Pie Sale March 14
Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will hold a pie sale at the library on Tuesday, March 14 (National Pi Day). Sale begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until all pies have been sold. Cost is $10 per pie. Anyone can donate a pie to benefit this fundraiser for library programs.
Teddy Bear Preschool Registration March 14
Don’t Miss Teddy Bear Preschool registration for the 2023-24 school year! An open house will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Lake Mills Methodist Church. Call (920) 988-8315 for more information.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
Howto submit a news brief
