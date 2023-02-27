St. Francis Xavier Annual Soup Supper March 2

The CCW Annual Soup Supper is returning! Thursday, March 2, serving from 5:30-7 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catechetical Center located at 608 College Street. This is a community service and community building event. There is no cost. We will be featuring nine different soups as well as macaroni and cheese for those who aren’t soup lovers. And we have desserts to top off the meal.