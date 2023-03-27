UCC Peanut Workday, Wednesdays April 5 and April 19. Call-In orders are taken Tuesday, April 4 and April 18 (920) 648-5813 between the hours of 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. Pick up on Thursday, April 6 and April 20 in the Church office between the hours of 9:30 — 11:30 a.m. Buyers can purchase a maximum of three bags and all purchases must be paid in cash. Peanuts are $7.50 per bag. Please note, call-in orders may be limited based on production. Contact the Church Office if you have any questions. (920) 648-5813. First Congregational UCC, 307 W. Madison, Lake Mills.
Live Last Supper & Drive Thru Communion
The Lake Mills United Methodist Church (271 E Prospect Street, Lake Mills) would like to invite the public to our Live Last Supper & Drive-Thru Communion for everyone on Thursday, April 6 from 5-6 p.m. Please arrive east (Mulberry Street/Maas Street) to west on Prospect Street to partake in our Maundy Thursday event.
Veterans invited to meet and talk
Veterans are invited for free coffee the 1st and 3rd Friday of every month at 322 N. Main Street, Suite A, Lake Mills, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. This is a safe place for veterans to meet and talk about anything and everything with other veterans. Also consider joining us for a Saturday morning veterans gathering from 7-8:30 a.m. at the Lake Mills Family Restaurant beginning on April 1.
Grief 101 support
Your invited to learn about grief and how to support others who are grieving Monday, April 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the L.D. Fargo Public Library, Lake Mills, 120 E. Madison Street Upper Community Room. There is no cost to attend. This event is hosted by Debb Lins, therapist Opening Doors Together, LLC Child & Family Therapy and Presented by staff of the Agrace Grief Support Center.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
