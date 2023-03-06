The American Legion Auxiliary, Unit #67 will be having their regular meeting on March 9, at 3 p.m. at. the Legion Post, 129 S. Main Street. Bring in your hours for Department this month and will have more information on our Badger Girls. If needing a ride call Bea 920-648-8424.
Upcoming book discussions to be held at library
“The Lioness” by Chris Bohjalian will be discussed at the book group meetings at L.D. Fargo Public Library on March 9 at 1 p.m. and March 14 at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Copies of the book are available at the checkout desk.
Friends of the Library Pie Sale March 14
Friends of the L.D. Fargo Public Library will hold a pie sale at the library on Tuesday, March 14 (National Pi Day). Sale begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until all pies have been sold. Cost is $10 per pie. Anyone can donate a pie to benefit this fundraiser for library programs.
Teddy Bear Preschool Registration March 14
Don’t Miss Teddy Bear Preschool registration for the 2023-24 school year! An open house will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Lake Mills Methodist Church. Call (920) 988-8315 for more information.
Turkey Ala King Dinner March 22
The Half Circle Women’s Group invites the public to their annual Chicken ala King dinner on Wednesday, March 22, from 4:30-7 p.m. This event will take place at the First Congregational United Church of Christ at 307 W. Madison Street, Lake Mills. Tickets are $10 and sold at Daydream Books & Gifts, any church member, or at the door. You are welcome to eat your take-out "in" with tables set up in Seward Hall.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.