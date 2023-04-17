Rotary hosting April 22 post-Prom event

The Lake Mills Rotary Club will be hosting a post-Prom event at Hering’s Fish Bowl, 137 Sandy Beach Road, on Saturday, April 22 from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event is open to all students. The event is free but tickets are required; tickets can be picked up at the high school guidance offices. There will be bowling, video games, pool, refreshments, and door prizes throughout the event.