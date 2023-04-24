Lake Mills Optimist Club Sandbox Fill is Wednesday, May 17 4-7:30 p.m. Up to three wheel barrows of sand delivered to residents with children in the Lake Mills Area School District. Sign up May 1 thru 15 by emailing Aaron Kuhl at KUHLPMLLC@gmail.com with your name, address, and location of sandbox.
Order L-Cat Spirit Apparel Now
L-Cat Spirit Wear is available to order online now through midnight on Sunday, April 23 including summer items like shorts, leggings, tanks, stadium chairs, hats, blankets, pet bandanas, water bottles & more. Three L-Cat logo designs. Youth & adult sizes up to 4XL. Proceeds benefit Lake Mills Elementary PTO for student and staff programming. Contact LakeMillsElem.PTO@gmail.com with questions. Visit www.bit.ly/3L5lzwV to shop now.
Moravian Church plant sale set
The annual Lake Mills Moravian Plant sale, featuring flowers and vegetable, will be held May 5 & 6, and May 26 and 27. The sale will be held in the upper parking lot, 301 College St. Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parks department seeking flowerbed volunteers
Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds in parks and public areas. Responsibilities could include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. Volunteers may adopt a flowerbed, co-share responsibilities, join a team to maintain a large bed, or help with short projects. Contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Grief 101 support
Your’e invited to learn about grief and how to support others who are grieving Monday, April 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the L.D. Fargo Public Library, Lake Mills, 120 E. Madison Street Upper Community Room. There is no cost to attend. This event is hosted by Debb Lins, therapist Opening Doors Together, LLC Child & Family Therapy and Presented by staff of the Agrace Grief Support Center.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.