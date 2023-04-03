Optimist egg hunt this Saturday

The Lake Mills Optimist Easter egg hunt is this Saturday, April 8 at Commons Park, 10 a.m. sharp. 1500 candy filled eggs will be hidden in the park by The easter Bunny and helpers. This free event is for children ages 7 and younger. Participants are asked to bring a basket or a bag for eggs. Kids 3 and under will line up on the sidewalk around the east end of the park and kids 4-7 on the west end. Remain on the sidewalk until the official start. The Lake Mills Fire Department and Lake Mills Police Department will escort the eEaster Bunny to the park just prior to the start.