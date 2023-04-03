The Lake Mills Optimist Easter egg hunt is this Saturday, April 8 at Commons Park, 10 a.m. sharp. 1500 candy filled eggs will be hidden in the park by The easter Bunny and helpers. This free event is for children ages 7 and younger. Participants are asked to bring a basket or a bag for eggs. Kids 3 and under will line up on the sidewalk around the east end of the park and kids 4-7 on the west end. Remain on the sidewalk until the official start. The Lake Mills Fire Department and Lake Mills Police Department will escort the eEaster Bunny to the park just prior to the start.
Live Last Supper & Drive Thru Communion
The Lake Mills United Methodist Church (271 E Prospect Street, Lake Mills) would like to invite the public to our Live Last Supper & Drive-Thru Communion for everyone on Thursday, April 6 from 5-6 p.m. Please arrive east (Mulberry Street/Maas Street) to west on Prospect Street to partake in our Maundy Thursday event.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet April 13
The Lake Mills American Legion Auxiliary #67 will meet April 13 at 3 p.m.at the Legion Post, 129 S. Main Street. Our guest will be President Amy Luft, from the 2nd District in Portage. We will be stuffing some cozy neck pillows for the vets that can be given out when visiting them. If you would like to come and help us, or just see what we are all about, come and join us and get more information on what we do for our Veterans. Call Bea Rothschadl at 920-648-8424.
Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics to meet April 13
Kevin Nicholson, No Better Friend Corp., will be guest speaker at the next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics. The event will be Thursday, April 13, Hi-Way Harry’s, 710 Glover Lane, Johnson Creek: 6 p.m. Social; 7 p.m. Program. Event contact: Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
Grief 101 support
Your'e invited to learn about grief and how to support others who are grieving Monday, April 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the L.D. Fargo Public Library, Lake Mills, 120 E. Madison Street Upper Community Room. There is no cost to attend. This event is hosted by Debb Lins, therapist Opening Doors Together, LLC Child & Family Therapy and Presented by staff of the Agrace Grief Support Center.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
