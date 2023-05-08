American Legion slider now open
The American Legion slider stand wis open. Sliders will be sold from approximately 10 a.m. until they are sold out. Hamburgers are $3 and cheeseburgers are $3.50.
Joint Rock Lake Committee (JRLC) Meeting Notice
JRLC meetings are open to the public and are generally held on the second Thursday of every month at the Lake Mills City Hall Building at 6 p.m. A representative of the Water Patrol will be attending our May 11 meeting and will be providing an update regarding their activities on Rock Lake. The meeting will be held May 11 at 6 p.m., City of Lake Mills Community room.
Mother’s Day FFA Spring Plant Sale
The Lake Mills High School FFA & Horticulture/Greenhouse Class will be holding their Mother’s Day & Spring Plant Sale on Thursday, May 11, 3:30 — 6 p.m., Friday, May 12, 3:30 — 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held at the new Lake Mills High School Greenhouse. Sale items include: Hanging baskets, many varieties of flowers and annuals, tomato plants, pepper plants, and basil. Purchases can be made with cash or checks payable to Lake Mills High School FFA Greenhouse Class.
Post Office Food Drive May 13
Post Office Food Drive is back. They will be holding their 31st Annual Food Drive Saturday, May 13 to benefit the Lake Mills Food Pantry. Help with the drive by placing a bag by your mailbox, dropping off your bag at the post office or at the pantry.
Rock Lake Environmental Cleanup May 13
Join us on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants should meet at Bartel’s Beach. Wear long pants/shirt, boots, and bring gardening gloves. Following the cleanup, the Rock Lake Improvement Association (RLIA) will treat everyone to pizza! We’ll be out in any weather, unless thunder and lightning are present. This event is co-hosted by RLIA and Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department. Younger children should be accompanied by adults. more info: rocklake.org, Questions: Call (608) 575-7060.
Optimist Club Sandbox Fill May 17
Lake Mills Optimist Club Sandbox Fill is Wednesday, May 17, 4-7:30 p.m. Up to three wheel barrows of sand delivered to residents with children in the Lake Mills Area School District. Sign up May 1 thru 15 by emailing Aaron Kuhl at KUHLPMLLC@gmail.com with your name, address, and location of sandbox.
Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics to meet
Nate Nelson, American Majority-Wisconsin, will be guest speaker at the next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics. The event will be Thursday, May 18 at Silver Eagle Saloon, 207 S. 2nd Street, Watertown: 6 p.m. Social; 7 p.m. Program. Event contact: Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
Lake Mills High School Show Choir to perform May 20
LMHS Show Choir Showcase is Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. in the Lake Mills High School Auditorium. This night of music and dance is free to Children and LMHS Show Choir Alumni - $10 for adults at the door. Includes a dessert intermission.
Blood drive scheduled for May 24
A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 8:30 — 1:30 p.m. on May 24 at the Lake Mills High School lower gym, 615 Catlin Drive. Schedule a blood donation appointment today by visiting https://www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). By donating at this blood drive, you are helping one or more graduating seniors earn a scholarship.
Moravian Church plant sale set
The annual Lake Mills Moravian Plant sale, featuring flowers and vegetable, will be held May 26 and 27. The sale will be held in the upper parking lot, 301 College St. Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parks department seeking flowerbed volunteers
Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds in parks and public areas. Responsibilities could include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. Volunteers may adopt a flowerbed, co-share responsibilities, join a team to maintain a large bed, or help with short projects. Contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
How to submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-297-2073. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.