JEFFERSON COUNTY PINTS & POLITICS TO MEET

WATERTOWN - Nate Nelson, American Majority-Wisconsin, will be guest speaker at the next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics. The event will be Thursday, May 18 at Silver Eagle Saloon, 207 S. 2nd Street, Watertown: 6 p.m. Social; 7 p.m. Program. Event contact: Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.