LAKE MILLS — Help raise money for the Jefferson County Parks Department at the first 2023 Brew with a View event set for May 25 at Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane. Enjoy free musical entertainment and purchase food and beverages from 5-8 p.m. May 25 entertainment will feature local favorite Roadhouse Chiefs. All money raised through beverage sales are donated to the parks department; guests are asked to not bring in carry-in beverages. For more information visit Tyranena Brewing Company’s website or Facebook page.
MORAVIAN CHURCH PLANT SALE RETURNS
LAKE MILLS — The annual Lake Mills Moravian Plant sale, featuring flowers and vegetable, will be held May 26 and 27. The sale will be held in the upper parking lot, 301 College St. Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LAKESIDE GRADUATION SUNDAY, MAY 28
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran High School’s 2023 graduation will be held Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m. on the high school athletic competition field, 231 Woodland Beach Rd. Hadley Wendorff is this year’s valedictorian and Jack DePrey is the salutatorian. There are a total of 99 students in the graduating class.
STORIES IN THE GARDEN BEGINS JUNE 1
LAKE MILLS — First Congregational UCC and Daydream Believers Bookstore in Lake Mills, invite you and a child companion to “Stories in the Garden”. Each Thursday at 10:30 a.m., beginning June 1, a story will be read for early or beginning readers. The time will include a craft or activity intended to remind us of the story and a light refreshment. Come, share a moment in the garden with your child, as we explore the world that reading opens to us as we learn to read. The church garden is located at 307 W. Madison, on the corner of Madison and Church Streets. For further information, contact Pastor Lance at 920-648-5813.
Call-In Orders for UCC Peanuts are available
LAKE MILLS — UCC Peanut call-in orders will be taken on Tuesday, June 6. Call (920) 648-5813 between the hours of 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Pick up on Thursday, June 8 in the Church office between the hours of 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. Buyers can purchase a maximum of three bags and all purchases must be paid in cash. Peanuts are $7.50 per bag. Please note, call-in orders may be limited based on production. Contact the Church Office if you have any questions. (920) 648-5813. First Congregational UCC, 307 W. Madison, Lake Mills.
EARLY DEADLINES FOR JUNE 1 LEADER
LAKE MILLS — Due to the Memorial Day holiday, without exception, deadlines for all news items, and all retail and classified advertising in The Lake Mills Leader June 1 edition will be Friday, May 26 at noon. All legal notices, official publications, minutes, agendas will be noon on Thursday, May 25.
AMERICAN LEGION SLIDER STAND NOW OPEN
LAKE MILLS — The American Legion slider stand located at 133 N. Main Street is open for the season. Sliders will be sold from approximately 10 a.m. until they are sold out. Hamburgers are $3 and cheeseburgers are $3.50.
LEADER SEEKING VETERANS, CURRENT SERVICE MEMBERS
LAKE MILLS — Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or call 920-648-2334 or 920-297-2073.
AMERICAN LEGION BINGO
LAKE MILLS — Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
SUBMITTING A NEWS BRIEF
LAKE MILLS — News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-297-2073. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.