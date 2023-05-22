BREW WITH A VIEW RETURNS MAY 25

LAKE MILLS — Help raise money for the Jefferson County Parks Department at the first 2023 Brew with a View event set for May 25 at Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane. Enjoy free musical entertainment and purchase food and beverages from 5-8 p.m. May 25 entertainment will feature local favorite Roadhouse Chiefs. All money raised through beverage sales are donated to the parks department; guests are asked to not bring in carry-in beverages. For more information visit Tyranena Brewing Company’s website or Facebook page.