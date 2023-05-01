American Legion slider stand to open Friday
The American Legion slider stand will be open Fridays through May 5. Sliders will be sold from approximately 10 a.m. until they are sold out. Hamburgers are $3 and cheeseburgers are $3.50.
Ryans Auto Care Car Show this Saturday
Ryans's Auto Care Car Show will be held this Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vehicle registration closes at 11 a.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Raffle tickets sold throughout the day. Entry fee per vehicle the day of the show is $10. Pre-register at Ryan's Auto Care before May 5 registration fee is $5. All proceeds will go towards the startup of scholarships for local graduating high school seniors looking to further their education and pursuing a career in the auto and truck industry.
Tammy Hafenstein Memorial Scholarship Cars & Guitars fundraiser
Saturday, May 6 will be the Tammy Hafenstein Memorial Scholarship Cars & Guitars Fundraiser will be from noon to dusk. This is a free family friendly event open to the public. Featuring walk through car show, farm animal viewing, kids activities and music and dancing in the barn. On cite tickets are available for food, beverages, aerial lift rides, hay rides with all ticket proceeds supporting the scholarship fund supporting graduating seniors from Lake Mills, Waterloo and Lakeside high schools.
Lakeside hosting May 6 car wash to benefit tornado victims
Lakeside Lutheran High School’s National Honor Society students are hosting a car wash with all proceeds to be given to support Christian Aid & Relief to support those impacted by all the tornados this spring. The car wash will be held at Lakeside on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each car wash will cost $5. Bring vehicles to the west side of campus.
Lake Mills city wide rummage sale, May 5 and 6
Lake Mills Community Wide Sale will be held this Friday and Saturday May 5-6, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sale listings will be available Thursday, May 4 at Lake Mills Market. This event is sponsored by the Tyranena Ladies Club. All proceeds from the application fees go back to the community.
Youth drive-thru brat sale May 6
The Trinity Youth Drive-thru Brat Sale will be held Saturday, May 6, during the City-Wide Rummage Sale. Lunch will be available starting at 10 a.m. until sold out at Trinity Lutheran Church 346 W. Pine Street. Drive-through style service, grilled brats or hotdogs, chips, dessert, individually wrapped condiments and water. Free-will donations will be accepted to support Trinity Youth’s trip to the youth gathering in 2024.
Mother's Day FFA Spring Plant Sale
The Lake Mills High School FFA & Horticulture/Greenhouse Class will be holding their Mother's Day & Spring Plant Sale on Thursday, May 11, 3:30 - 6 p.m., Friday, May 12, 3:30 - 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held at the new Lake Mills High School Greenhouse. Sale items include: Hanging baskets, many varieties of flowers and annuals, tomato plants, pepper plants, and basil. Purchases can be made with cash or checks payable to Lake Mills High School FFA Greenhouse Class.
Post Office Food Drive May 13
Post Office Food Drive is back. They will be holding their 31st Annual Food Drive Saturday, May 13 to benefit the Lake Mills Food Pantry. Help with the drive by placing a bag by your mailbox, dropping off your bag at the post office or at the pantry.Rock Lake Environmental Cleanup May 13
Lake Mills Optimist Club Sandbox Fill is Wednesday, May 17 4-7:30 p.m. Up to three wheel barrows of sand delivered to residents with children in the Lake Mills Area School District. Sign up May 1 thru 15 by emailing Aaron Kuhl at KUHLPMLLC@gmail.com with your name, address, and location of sandbox.
Moravian Church plant sale set
The annual Lake Mills Moravian Plant sale, featuring flowers and vegetable, will be held May 5 & 6, and May 26 and 27. The sale will be held in the upper parking lot, 301 College St. Hours will be Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Parks department seeking flowerbed volunteers
Lake Mills Parks Department is seeking individuals, families, or groups to adopt flowerbeds and shrub beds in parks and public areas. Responsibilities could include planting, weeding, mulching, deadheading, and watering. Volunteers may adopt a flowerbed, co-share responsibilities, join a team to maintain a large bed, or help with short projects. Contact Vicki Wickliffe at 920-648-5370.
Leader seeking veterans, current service members
Each year, The Lake Mills Leader contributes to Hometown News Group’s “We Shall Not Forget” publication, recognizing those who have served. The staff is again looking to speak with military veterans or current service members of any branch, including the National Guard, for inclusion in the publication. Any veterans or current service members with ties to Lake Mills, Milford or Aztalan who are interested in participating should contact leadereditor@hngnews.com or 920-648-2334.
How to submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-297-2073. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.