Lake Mills Food Pantry new hours
The Lake Mills Food Pantry has changed its hours to better serve the community. Open Tuesday's from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and on Thursday's from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
City band concert to be held July 6
The Lake Mills City Band will hold its next free concert of the summer on July 6 at Commons Park. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. The theme of the concert will be American Salute: Honoring city centenarian Karl Andersen who died in 2021 at age 103. The remaining schedule will be July 16 – Lake Mills Arts Fest; July 20 – Pep Bands & School Songs: Fun for kids! (treats to be provided by Bank of Lake Mills); Aug. 3 – Combined Concert with Palmyra-Eagle Community Band (treats for all provided by RE/MAX Community Realty) and Aug. 10 – Season Favorites.
The Legendary Learning Night- Fish Talk rescheduled for July 6
The Legendary Learning Night- Fish Talk, hosted by the Rock Lake Improvement Association and the Jefferson County Parks Dept has been rescheduled at Korth Park Shelter on July 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wisconsin Dept of Natural Resources Fisheries personnel Kristina Pechacek and Mark Baldock will discuss the species of fish and the ongoing fish surveys that are occurring this year in Rock Lake. This event is free to the public.
St. Francis annual turkey dinner July 17
St. Francis Xavier/St. Gabriel Annual turkey dinner festival will be held Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 602 College St., Lake Mills. All are welcome! Silent auction, raffles, country market, “Thanksgiving in July” dinner served family-style or carry-out. Dinner tickets: $15 (Adults); $5 (5–12); Under 5 (free) available at the door or call 920-648-2468.
Lake Mills Class of 1987 35-year reunion
LMHS Class of 1987 35-year reunion will be held July 23. The reunion is open to LM Class of ’87 classmates from any time, even if you left prior to graduation. If you have not been contacted, call/text Dan N: 518-593-7796, Patti K: 920-988-2756, or join our class Facebook page for details.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
How to submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-297-2073. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.