City band concert schedule for remainder of summer
The Lake Mills City Band will hold its next free concert of the summer on Aug. 3 – Combined Concert with Palmyra-Eagle Community Band (treats for all provided by RE/MAX Community Realty) and Aug. 10 – Season Favorites. Performance will begin at 7 p.m.
LMHS Class of 1981 & 1982 to hold joint reunion
The class of 1981 and 1982 from Lake Mills are having a combined 40th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 7 pm. The festivities will be held at Aztalan Inn/Bar & Grill. For additional details, contact Jim Pope at JimPope33@gmail.com.
Lake Mills Food Pantry new hours
The Lake Mills Food Pantry has changed its hours to better serve the community. Open Tuesday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and on Thursday’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-297-2073. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.