The Lake Mills Food Pantry has changed its hours to better serve the community. Open Tuesday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and on Thursday’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Lake Mills Arts Festival July 16
Legendary Lake Mills be hosting the annual arts festival July 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a family-friendly day of fine art shopping at downtown commons park in Lake Mills. 65+ juried fine artists featuring jewelry, painting, pottery, ceramics, sculpture, glass, fiber, textile, wood art and more. Stop by the Arts Alliance of Greater Lake Mills Kids art yard, enjoy live music in the gazebo or grab a snack at one of the scheduled food carts. Free parking and free admission.
City band concert to be held July 16
The Lake Mills City Band will hold its next free concert of the summer on July 16 at Commons Park. The remaining schedule will be July 20 – Pep Bands & School Songs: Fun for kids! (treats to be provided by Bank of Lake Mills); Aug. 3 – Combined Concert with Palmyra-Eagle Community Band (treats for all provided by RE/MAX Community Realty) and Aug. 10 – Season Favorites. Performance will begin at 7 p.m. .
St. Francis annual turkey dinner July 17
St. Francis Xavier/St. Gabriel Annual turkey dinner festival will be held Sunday, July 17 from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. 602 College St., Lake Mills. All are welcome! Silent auction, raffles, country market, “Thanksgiving in July” dinner served family-style or carry-out. Dinner tickets: $15 (Adults); $5 (5–12); Under 5 (free) available at the door or call 920-648-2468.
Lake Mills Class of 1987 35-year reunion
LMHS Class of 1987 35-year reunion will be held July 23. The reunion is open to LM Class of ’87 classmates from any time, even if you left prior to graduation. If you have not been contacted, call/text Dan N: 518-593-7796, Patti K: 920-988-2756, or join our class Facebook page for details.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-297-2073. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.