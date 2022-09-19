Club 55 Senior Center welcomes all older adults to ‘Apple Fest’ on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. There will be apple pie and other apple desserts. This free gathering will include prizes and a chance to see what the senior center is all about. Rock Lake Activity Center is located at 229 Fremont Street in Lake Mills.
GOP Pints & Politics to meet
The next Jefferson County GOP Pints & Politics will feature Assembly District 33 Republican candidate Scott L. Johnson. The event will be 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Fairview Sports Bar & Grill, 711 W. Racine Street, Jefferson. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
Moravian Church Spaghetti Dinner
The men’s fellowship of the Lake Mills Moravian Church is sponsoring a spaghetti carryout dinner, Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. The menu includes spaghetti, vegetable, bread and dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults. Call 920-648-5412 for more information or to order.
Red Cross Blood Drive to be held Sept. 28
The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Lake Mills High School lower gym, 615 Catlin Drive, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For an appointment call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800_733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: LakeMillsHS.
Coffee & Conversation Sept. 28 & Oct. 4
Join Dr. Tonya Olson and members of the Board of Education at Daydream Believer Books and Gifts (130 East Lake Street) to learn more about the November Referendum on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 4-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 4, 9-10 a.m.
Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association to meet Oct. 1
The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will hold their quarterly meeting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at the Aztalan Town Hall, W6260 County Road B, Jefferson, WI 53549. Questions, contact Robin Untz at (920)728-2685.
Library reading challenge has begun
The L.D. Fargo Public Library has partnered with NASA for the new reading challenge which goes now thru Sept. 30. The theme this year is NASA’s Artemis Project: to the Moon, Mars and Beyond. Everyone who completes the challenge receives a prize. The challenge is open to kids, teens and adults. Register today at lakemills.beanstack.org,
The Fall Festival of Color Oct. 2
On Sunday, Oct. 2 Legendary Lake Mills will be hosting the Fall Festival of Color. The Fall Festival of Color is a fun community event for all ages taking place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are over 150 vendors selling arts, crafts, local produce, fall flowers, seasonal and home décor. Enjoy food and live music. All events are located in Common Park -the heart of historic downtown Lake Mills.
Witches Night Out to be held Oct. 26
Downtown Lake Mills will be filled with costumed children trick-or-treating at local businesses on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. Participating locations will display an official Witches’ Night Out poster in their window. Some local businesses will also be set up on the Lake Street side of Commons Park to join in the candy giveaways!
Lake Mills Food Pantry new hours
The Lake Mills Food Pantry has changed its hours to better serve the community. Open Tuesday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and on Thursday’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
Howto submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.