Cast your ballot for your favorites in Lake Mills
The 2nd annual Best of Lake Mills will begin voting on Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 18. Go to our website at https://www.hngnews.com/lake_mills_leader/
Jefferson County GOP to host watch party
Jefferson County GOP is hosting a watch party Wednesday, Sept. 14 at its Campaign Headquarters, 806 N. Church Street, Watertown. Food and beverages 6 p.m. with 2000 Mules by Dinesh D’Souza showing at 7 p.m. For more information contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.
Club 55 to host Apple Fest
Club 55 Senior Center welcomes all older adults to ‘Apple Fest’ on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. There will be apple pie and other apple desserts. This free gathering will include prizes and a chance to see what the senior center is all about. Rock Lake Activity Center is located at 229 Fremont Street in Lake Mills.
Library reading challenge has begun
The L.D. Fargo Public Library has partnered with NASA for the new reading challenge which goes from Sept. 1 thru Sept. 30. The theme this year is NASA's Artemis Project: to the Moon, Mars and Beyond. Everyone who completes the challenge receives a prize. The challenge is open to kids, teens and adults. Register today at lakemills.beanstack.org,
The Fall Festival of Color Oct. 2
On Sunday, Oct. 2 Legendary Lake Mills will be hosting the Fall Festival of Color. The Fall Festival of Color is a fun community event for all ages taking place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are over 150 vendors selling arts, crafts, local produce, fall flowers, seasonal and home décor. Enjoy food and live music. All events are located in Common Park -the heart of historic downtown Lake Mills.
Lake Mills Food Pantry new hours
The Lake Mills Food Pantry has changed its hours to better serve the community. Open Tuesday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and on Thursday’s from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
American Legion bingo
Bingo games are held at the Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 building. It will be held every first and third Friday of each month from 7-10 p.m. It will also be held on the fifth Fridays as applicable. (Exceptions: Dec. 31)
How to submit a news brief
News briefs can be submitted by emailing lakemillsleader@hngnews.com to the attention of Becky Weber, or call 920-648-2334. Briefs should include the date, time and location of the event and public contact information.
