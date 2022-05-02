May 5 - May 11

CHRIST EV. LUTHERAN (LCMS)

403 Mulberry St., Lake Mills

Office: 920-648-2190

Pastor David Dukovan

Worship Services are now being held on Sundays.

Services will also be available at

christlutheranlakemills.org

Sunday ~ (9:15 a.m.) Christ Kids, (10 a.m.) Worship with Communion

Wednesday ~ (10 a.m.) Bible Class

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST

307 W. Madison St., Lake Mills, WI 53551

920-648-5813

Pastor Lance Lackore

ucclakemillswi@gmail.com

Office hours 9 a.m. — noon Monday — Thursday

Watch Sunday Worship Services on Lake Mills TV

Channel 994 or 98 — Mon. 2 & 6:50 p.m.; Tues. 7:20 a.m., 2 & 6:50 p.m.

Visit us on Facebook to view weekly services and announcements.

Sunday ~ (9 a.m.) Coffee Hour — Warm Room, Choir Practice — Sanctuary, (10 a.m.) Worship Service

LAKE MILLS MORAVIAN

301 College St., Lake Mills

920-648-5412

office@lakemills

moravianchurch.org

Rev. David Sobek

Thursday ~ (10 a.m.)Book Club - Gathering Room

Friday ~ (9 a.m.) Plant Sale Upper Parking Lot

Saturday ~ (9 a.m.) Plant Sale Upper Parking Lot, (4 p.m.) Worship

Sunday ~ (8:45 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, (9 a.m.) Sunday School, (10 a.m.) Worship

Monday ~ (9 a.m.) Line Dancing

Tuesday ~ (9:30 a.m.) Kim Sibert, (7 p.m.) E. Raiford Gathering Room

Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Reaching Out Respite — Matt., (1 p.m.) Brenda Brent Circle (old conference room), (1 p.m.) Brenda Brent Circle (old conference room),(3:15 p.m.) Discipleship Class,(7:30 p.m.) AA

LAKE MILLS UNITED METHODIST

271 E. Prospect St., Lake Mills

920-648-2614

office@lakemillsumc.org

www.lakemillsumc.org

Office: Mon. — Thurs. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Reverend Edwin Vargas

pastor@lakemillsumc.org

Sunday ~ (10 a.m.) In-person Worship, Drive-in Style Worship — “Parking Lot Praise” Tune your radio to 87.9 FM., or meet us online. (6 p.m.) HS Youth Group

Monday ~ (6 p.m.) Kids Club 4k-4th Grade

Wednesday ~ (6:30 p.m.) MS Youth Group

REAL HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH

1345 Stonehedge Ln., Lake Mills

(Near entrance of Brookstone Subdivision) • 920-648-3500

www.realhopecc.com

Pastors Craig Legel and Russell Thomas

email: info@realhopecc.com

Check the church website and Facebook page for

more information.

Sunday 13 ~ (9:15 a.m.) Sunday School for all, (10 a.m.) Time of Hospitality, (10:30 a.m.) Worship Gathering

Wednesday ~ (6 p.m.) AWANA for kids ages 3 years to 5th grade, Youth Group 6-12th grade

ROCK LAKE BAPTIST

191 E. Pine St., Lake Mills

920-648-8998

www.rlbclm.org

Pastor Rob Stroup

email: rlbclm@gmail.com

Livestreaming services will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday on the church website, RLBCLM.org.

ST. GABRIEL the ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC CHURCH

LAKE MILLS AND JOHNSON CREEK

Father Alex Carmel

Parish number

920-648-2468

web: St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish(stgabriellmjc.com)

MASS SCHEDULE

Sunday, May 8 ~ (8 & 11 a.m.) Lake Mills, (9:30 a.m.) Johnson Creek, Mothers Day Breakfast after mass

Monday, May 9 ~ No Mass

Tuesday, May 10 ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills

Wednesday, May 11 ~ (8 a.m.) (Johnson Creek)

Thursday, May 12 ~ (8 a.m.) Lake Mills

Friday, May 13 ~ (8 a.m.) Reconciliation, (8:30 p.m.) Mass at Johnson Creek

ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN

Pastors Bruce McKenney, Timothy Nass, and

Douglas Tomhave

1530 S. Main St., Lake Mills

920-648-2235

stpaullakemills.org

Weekend Service on Ch. 994

Saturday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper

Sunday ~ (8 & 10:30 a.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper, (9:15 a.m.) Bible Class & Sunday School

Monday ~ (6:30 p.m.) Worship w/Lord's Supper

Tuesday ~ (8 a.m.) Women’s Bible Study, (5:30 p.m.) Handbells, (6:30 p.m.) Praise Singers

Wednesday ~ (9 a.m.) Bible Class, (9:30 a.m.) Power Hour, (6:30 p.m.) Elders

TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH — ELCA

346 W. Pine St., Lake Mills

920-648-2717

trinitylm.com

Pastor Mark Dressel

email: pastormark@trinitylm.com

Live-stream services at www.trinitylm.com/live

Saturday ~ (10 a.m.) Youth Brat Sale

Sunday ~ (8:15 & 10:30 a.m.) In Person Worship & Live Streamed, (9:20 a.m.) Sunday School, (9:30 a.m.) Adult Bible Study, Fellowship Hour

Tuesday ~ (6:45 p.m.) Handbell Rehearsals

Wednesday ~ (11:30 a.m.) Ladies Lunch Out, (5 p.m.) 5th Grade Communion Training, (6:15 p.m.) Worship w/Communion (In Person & Live-Stream)